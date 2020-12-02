AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
CBOT soyabean futures fall on profit-taking

Reuters 02 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures tumbled Monday on improving crop weather in South America and profit-taking, but still posted a gain for the month, analysts said. Beneficial weekend rains fell in parts of Argentina and southern Brazil, easing worries about drought, and forecasts called for showers to move into core soya areas of central and northern Brazil this coming weekend and next week.

CBOT January soyabean futures settled down 23-1/4 cents at $11.68-1/2 per bushel. The contract turned lower after failing for a fourth straight session to match its Nov. 23 high of $12. For the month of November, the January contract rose $1.12-1/4 per bushel or 10.6%, its sixth straight monthly advance, buoyed by worries about tightening global soya supplies.

CBOT January soyameal ended down $5.80 on Monday at $390.50 per short ton and January soyaoil fell 0.94 cent to settle at 37.49 cents per pound. The CBOT reported no deliveries against December soyameal or soyaoil futures on first notice day, a factor that supported the front contracts relative to back months.

The US Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of US soyabeans in the latest week at 2,036,484 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 1,800,000 to 2,200,000 tonnes.

