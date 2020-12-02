KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 136,346 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,033 tonnes of import cargo and 48,313 tonnes of export cargo including 8,178 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 88,033 tonnes comprised of 51,048 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,761 tonnes of DAP; 23,237 tonnes of wheat and 11,987 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 48,313 tonnes comprised of 25,268 tonnes of containerised cargo; 435 tonnes of loose bulk cement and 21,210 tonnes of clinkers and 1,400 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 8,178 containers comprising of 4,307 containers import and 3,871 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,127 of 20's and 1,519 of 40's loaded while nil of 20's and 71 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 488 of 20's and 531 of 40's loaded containers while 631 of 20's and 845 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five ships namely Ital Lirica, CMA CGM Orfeo, Greemwich Bridge, Chem New York and Bomar Lynx carrying containers and oil tanker respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were six vessels viz. Ningbo Express, Hyundai Platinum, Diyala, JBU Opal, DM Emerald and Bright Venture carrying containers, oil tankers and wheat respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Hyundai Platinum and Diyala carrying containers respectively expected to sail on Tuesday while another ship namely GS Future carrying oil tanker is expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are five vessels viz. Ever Ursula, APL Chongqing, MT Asian Grace, AK Hamburg and Zilos carrying containers, oil tanker, cement and DAP respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while five vessels viz. KMTC Dubai, RDO Endeavour, OOCL Belgium, Bellatrix-I and Union Trader carrying containers respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 178,325 tonnes comprising 138,121 tonnes of import cargo and 40,204 tonnes of export cargo including 2,712 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 138,121 tonnes includes 60,436 tonnes of coal; 32,700 tonnes of mogas; 5,591 tonnes of LNG; 4,098 tonnes of LPG; 10,048 tonnes of wheat; 12,200 tonnes of palm oil; 1,814 tonnes of general cargo and 11,234 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,204 tonnes includes 40,204 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,712 containers comprising of 596 containers import and 2,116 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely America, Jasco Jin Hou and Al-Khatiya carrying containers, coal and LNG respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while three ships namely Sphene, White Purl and Gas Arma containers and LPG respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of thirteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, pipes, coal, wheat, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as seventeen vessels viz. MSC Esthi, Flag Gingos, CP Tian Jin, Eagle Bulker, Darya Devi, Songa Dream, Chemroad Sirius, Captain Yonnis, Admiraity Spirity, Athena-III, Gas Athena, Tomson Gas, Cool Explorer, Gao Cheng-3, Banglar Agrajaira, Adamore Chipewa and Haide Bao carrying containers, coal, soyabean, rice, wheat, chemical, LPG, LNG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were three ships viz. MSC Esthi, Maersk Pittsburgh and Songa Dream carrying containers and chemical respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There was one ship namely Maersk Pittsburgh carrying containers due to arrive on Tuesday while another ship namely MOL Generosity carrying containers is due to arrive on Wednesday.

