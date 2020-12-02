AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
Two killed as car tears through pedestrian zone in Germany

AFP 02 Dec 2020

TRIER, (Germany): At least two people were killed and several injured when a car tore through a pedestrian shopping street in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested. Police were not immediately able to say whether the silver SUV had deliberately targeted the pedestrian-only zone but Trier mayor Wolfram Leibe said the driver appeared to have gone "on a rampage".

Police sealed off the area and urged people to stay away from the city centre, which was strewn with debris. Police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem told reporters that the driver was a 51-year-old German from the local area and that "the danger is over".

