AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Smashed to pieces: Puerto Rico's Arecibo telescope collapses

AFP 02 Dec 2020

ARECIBO, (Puerto Rico): The Arecibo Observatory telescope in Puerto Rico, which once starred in a James Bond film, collapsed Tuesday when its 900-ton receiver platform fell 450 feet (140 meters) and smashed onto the radio dish below.

Engineers had recently warned of the huge structure's decrepit condition, and the US National Science Foundation (NSF) announced only last month that it would be dismantled.

Two cables that held the platform in place over the radio dish - which measures 1,000 feet (300 meters) in diameter - had snapped this year, and the structure finally gave way on Tuesday morning. Photographs showed clouds of dust rising into the air.

"We can confirm the platform fell and that we have reports of no injuries. We will release additional details as they are confirmed," Rob Margetta, spokesman for the NSF, told AFP.

The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s, as well as being famous for its dramatic scale and setting.

An action scene from the Bond film "GoldenEye" took place high above the dish, and in the film "Contact" an astronomer played by Jodie Foster used the observatory in her quest for alien signals.

Abel Mendez, director of the Planetary Habitability Laboratory at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, said the platform fell before 8:00am (1200 GMT).

He described it as "a total disaster."

"Many students are trained in astronomy in the observatory, they are inspired like me to do a career in science and astronomy," he said.

"The loss of the Arecibo telescope is a big loss for the world, but it is more of a loss for Puerto Rico. It is an icon for our island."

The telescope was in operation until August this year, and scientists had lobbied the NSF to reverse its decision to close the site.

In August, an auxiliary cable failed after slipping from its socket in one of the towers and left a 100-foot gash in the dish below. Engineers were working to determine how to assess and repair the damage when a main cable connected to the same tower broke on November 6.

Smashed to pieces: Puerto Rico's Arecibo telescope collapses

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Jul-Nov exports post less than 2 percent growth

Nov CPI-based inflation surges 0.82 percent

Periodic monitoring of units: MoC for allowing MoE to formulate policy

US denounces China on North Korea sanctions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.