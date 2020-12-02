AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
Financial institutions asked to facilitate differently-abled persons

Rizwan Bhatti 02 Dec 2020

KARACHI: In order to facilitate the differently-abled persons, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed all the financial institutions to construct ramps at business places for easy access of special persons and wheelchair users. As per SBP directives, banks, microfinance banks (MFBs) and DFIs are required to take certain measures to ensure accessible banking infrastructure for differently-abled persons.

In this regard, it has been decided that henceforth, it will be mandatory for all banks/MFBs/DFIs to construct ramps at all newly opened and existing places of business (excluding mobile banking units) to make them accessible for special persons and wheelchair users. For the purpose, a two-year, time-bound action plan to construct ramps at all the existing places of business would be submitted to the SBP by December 31, 2020.

As per the SBP's fresh directives, a senior level management committee of the respective banks, MFBs and DFIs will be constituted which will be responsible for monitoring the overall progress on the action plan. Further, the quarterly implementation report should be submitted to the SBP within 15 days after the end of each quarter.

With reference to the SBP's previous instructions requiring banks/MFBs to provide visually impaired persons with equitable access to banking and financial services, financial institutions are also advised to submit the compliance status of the said instructions by December 31, 2020.

It may be mentioned here that all licensed institutions as part of their corporate social responsibility are required to make arrangements at designated branches for special persons. Moreover, the banks will make necessary arrangements/processes for facilitation of banking services to hearing-impaired and speech-impaired persons for the available banking services. For the purpose banks will publicize all those branches where such services are available.

