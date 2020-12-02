Digital Birth Registration project: 'All records should be linked to online database'

KARACHI: Secretary of Local Government, Housing and Town Planning of Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has said that all the records of the Digital Birth Registration project should be linked to an online database to make them safe and long lasting.

In a meeting with UNICEF and EPI representatives at his office, Najam Ahmad Shah said that all the records obtained through the joint efforts of the local government and UNICEF to make the Digital Birth Registration project more successful were safe and useful on a permanent basis.

The secretary said that the ongoing Digital Birth Registration project in Sindh was the only project of its kind under which birth records of all children with vaccination history were being compiled to address future needs and complaints. He urged all the staff concerned to use all the available resources to make the digital birth registration scheme safe and effective.

