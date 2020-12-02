Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday grew by Rs350 per tola on the local market, traders said. This increase of Rs350 in the yellow metal price pushed its value to Rs109200 per tola. Value of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs300 to Rs93621on the domestic market. Gold was quoted selling for $1801 per ounce, up by $29 on the world market Silver was available for Rs1200 per tola, up by Rs20; Rs1028.80 per 10 grams, up by Rs17.15 and $23.24 per ounce, traders said.

