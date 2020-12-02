Covid-19: Sindh records 1,292 new cases, 27 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh witnessed a highest number of fatalities during the last one month with 27 deaths of Covid-19 overnight lifting the death toll to 2,962 and 1,292 new cases emerged out of 9,752 tested samples, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, he said 27 fatalities constituted 1.7 percent death rate. From Nov to 1st Dec, the deaths of 27 patients in a day was highest during the on-going second wave of the pandemic, he said and added "may God have mercy on our people."

The chief minister said 9,752 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,292 cases that constituted 13.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,994,516 tests have been conducted against which 175,642 cases were detected, of them 87 percent or 153,642 patients have recovered, including 1043 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,038 patients were under treatment, of them 18,218 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 808 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 716 patients was stated to be critical, including 72 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said out of 1,292 new cases, have been detected from Karachi, including 340 East, 243 South, 213 Central, 104 Malir, 63 Korangi and 26 West. He added that Hyderabad has 76 new cases, Mirpurkhas 36, Jamshoro 31, Matiari 21, Badin 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Ghotki and Thatta 11 each, Sukkur nine, Tando Allahyar five, Jacobabad six, Larkana and Umerkot three each, Shikarpur two, Dadu, Khairpur, Sanghar and Sujawal one each.

The chief minister warned people to observe SOPs, stay home, wear masks while going out, wash hands, avoid handshake, otherwise the wave seems to be dangerous.

