Met office predicts another surge in smog

LAHORE: The Meteorological department has predicted another surge in smog as the Air Quality Index has reached 312 in the city. According to the department, the weather would remain dry during the next 24 hours. However, the intensity of smog is set to touch a new height during the week. The department's spokesman said the maximum temperature has dropped to 26 degree Celsius and the minimum to 10 degree Celsius leading to high smog in the city.

