NLC provides support for transportation of Kavaan

ISLAMABAD: National Logistics Cell (NLC) successfully completed the challenging task of safe transportation of elephant Kavaan from Islamabad Zoo to New Islamabad International Airport for onward transportation to Cambodia early Monday Morning.

NLC provided prime mover to Four Paws, a global animal welfare organization involved in the relocation of Kavaan. Two cranes with loading capacity of 50 tons each were placed at Zoo and Airport for loading and unloading of Kavaan.

The transportation operation of the elephant was started Sunday morning. The animal was first moved to a special crate designed for the elephant transportation where it was sedated by a team of veterinarian. The process of loading and unloading was done under the supervision of Four Paw and officials of wildlife department.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020