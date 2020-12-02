Kashmir, Islamophobia: Ashrafi felicitates Qureshi on passage of resolutions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Middle East Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed Kashmir issue in wake of recent resolutions unanimously passed by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Niger on Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the media office of the foreign minister, during the meeting, they exchanged views on the passage of the resolution on Kashmir unanimously by the OIC's CFM and its benefits.

Talking to him, Qureshi said adoption of the resolution on Kashmir in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting was a victory for the Kashmiri people, and the principle position of Pakistan.

Qureshi said he highlighted the issue of serious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJ&K) as well as the Indian state terrorism during meetings with his counterparts from the OIC member countries on the sidelines of the CFM's session.

Pakistan, as a founding member, considers the OIC as the most important and appropriate forum for resolving issues facing Muslim Ummah, he added.

"We will continue to fight for Kashmiris' right to self-determination at every international forum," the foreign minister said.

The foreign minister further stated that the OIC's CFM also unanimously adopted a resolution tabled by Pakistan against the growing trend of Islamophobia.

"The forum accepted our position and adopted the resolution unanimously," he added.

"Maulana Tahir Ashrafi congratulated the foreign minister for making effective diplomatic efforts and fighting the case of Kashmiris in the best possible manner in major international forums including OIC," the statement added.

Ashrafi further stated that the passage of the resolutions on Kashmir and Islamophobia unanimously by the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers was an important diplomatic achievement for Pakistan.

