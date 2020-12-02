AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
SPIRIT OF THE UNION NATIONAL DAY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Message from Imtiaz Feroz Gondal, Charge d' Affaires

02 Dec 2020

Today, on the auspicious occasion of 49th National Day of the United Arab Emirates, I extend warmest felicitations to our UAE brothers and sisters. The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Pakistani community in the UAE, join our UAE brethrens in celebrating the tremendous success that the UAE has achieved in a short span of time under an able and visionary leadership.

The wisdom and vision of the founding father of UAE, and its first President, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (Rahima-hu-Allah) and able leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces has been pivotal in ensuring high class progress, industrial and socioeconomic development in UAE. Due to wise policies of the UAE leadership, the UAE has emerged as an important country in the comity of nations.

Pakistan-UAE fraternal relations are rooted in common faith, culture and affinity for each other. The UAE hosts around 1.6 million Pakistanis. Robust people to people contacts and social and cultural links form a strong base for friendship between both the countries. The sapling of this friendship was sown by none other than the founder of the UAE, and its first President, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (Rahima-hu-Allah). Sheikh Zayed had special love in his heart for the people of Pakistan, and this love was reciprocated in full measure. Till this day, this great leader is deeply revered across the length and breadth of Pakistan.

Today, UAE-Pakistan enjoys broad based and multifaceted relations. These range from economic and commercial relations to close cooperation in areas of security and defence. Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited UAE thrice in September 2018, November 2018 and February 2019. His Highness Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visited Pakistan in January 2019 and January 2020.

It is a matter of great satisfaction for us that Pakistan-UAE bilateral relations are growing stronger under the current leadership in both countries. The visits of the Prime Minister to the UAE and His Highness the Crown Prince's visits to Pakistan during a short span of time underscore the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship. It is important that the both sides reiterated their resolve to transform the existing special relations into a Strategic Long-Term Economic Partnership.

We are confident that under the astute and visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, our close fraternal relations will be further strengthened in all fields.

On this momentous occasion, as our Emirati brothers and sisters celebrate their 49th National Day, we feel pride in joining them in their celebrations of continued success and progress as a peaceful and tolerant country. We pray for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE, and for long life and happiness of its leaders. Amen.

Long Live Pakistan

Long Live UAE

Long Live Pakistan-UAE Friendship

