SPIRIT OF THE UNION NATIONAL DAY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Ufone paving the way for a more connected Pakistan

In the last decade, telecom sector has undergone a massive change; the advent of 3G/4G services has created numerous opportunities. The rapid technological advancements have allowed people to get seamless internet services, superior experience & round the clock connectivity. Telecom companies in Pakistan are gradually going through the process of digital transformation; enabling people to not only enjoy phone services, but also benefit from a multitude of other amenities as well.

One of the key players in Pakistan's telecom sector today is Ufone. The Pakistani telecom operator has grown to be one of the most reliable brands for customers, always focusing on convenience and satisfaction. Established in 2001, Ufone has proven itself to be a customer centric brand, always thinking about their preferences.

In the past two decades, Ufone has introduced many such offers and initiatives which have allowed people to enjoy services at an affordable rate. One of its industry-leading flagship products is Ufone Super Card which has become a preferred choice for consumers.

Even during the time of Coronavirus, when the country went into a lockdown, Ufone stepped up and left no stone unturned in ensuring that people are facilitated through various channels. Whether it was strategic partnerships with relief agencies or introduction of affordable offers, Ufone consistently provided solutions to customers which made their life easier. Ufone also allowed free access to the Government of Pakistan emergency helplines for Corona call centers, labs, hospitals and ambulances, including free access to Pakistan Red Crescent to allow for easy and immediate access to Corona relief centers. The COVID awareness messages were broadcasted on mass media throughout the period for safety and prevention tips. Moreover, subsidized recharge offers and free fund transfer facilities were provided for ease of access to top-ups during the lockdowns.

The focus as Ufone is not just on provision of seamless services; rather the brand aspires to celebrate the people of Pakistan and acknowledge their efforts. Ufone has always prioritized its people and that remains the biggest strength of the brand to date. Ufone has been instrumental in highlighting individuals such as Parveen Saeed and by doing so, they have not only opened our eyes to our everyday life's heroes but also brought forward Pakistan & Pakistanis in a positive light. Recently, during Karachi torrential rains, the company partnered with Parveen's Khana Ghar to provide cooked meals to affected population in Yousaf Goth and Surjani Town areas.

Although the brand has presence all over Pakistan but one region where Ufone's footprint is the strongest is Balochistan. It has worked on multiple initiatives to engage and empower the people of Balochistan; one of its most successful ventures being Ufone Balochistan Football Tournament which helped to unearth raw talent of the province. More than 1000 footballers got a chance to participate in the biggest tournament of the region.

In recognition of its efforts, Ufone has won two prestigious Effie Awards in 2020: a Gold award for Best in Internet & Telecom category and a Bronze award in Best and Internet & Telecom for Balochistan Football Cup 2019.

The brand has also won two Eventex Global Awards in Gold categories for Ufone Balochistan Football Cup this year. Amongst 444 entries from 39 countries, Ufone emerged as the winner in two categories i.e. People's Choice Award and Best CSR Event Award.

Another key priority for Ufone is serving the unserved. Balochistan has a huge uncovered population. There are many areas in Balochistan where people have absolutely no access to any form of mobile service. Ufone has joined hands with Universal Services Fund to expand its coverage to many such areas.

The inauguration of the Rs759 million "Seamless Broadband Coverage Project" from Hub to Jiwani could be a game changer in this regard. Ufone and Universal Services Fund have collaborated to promote the development of telecom services in the unserved and under-served areas of Balochistan. More than 2.3 Million people are un-served in the 12 districts of Balochistan which include Sibi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaghai, Awaran Lasbela, Kharan, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Gwadar, Ziarat and areas along the Coastal Highway.

This monumental project shall allow the provision of voice and broadband services to all these areas, fueling a positive change for Balochistan. The project will directly impact the Gwadar-CPEC project as well and by development of communication networks, ease of doing work will be ensured for stakeholders.

Another benefit could be the move to a cashless economy. Access to internet will allow people to open UPaisa accounts and conduct transactions from the comfort of their home. This move could support small businesses in the area as they will be able to operate in a free and fair manner. This would also further the cause of Prime Minister's digitization initiative and equip people with better understanding of digital systems.

Carrying forward Prime Minister's initiative of digitization, Ufone has actively promoted the development of telecommunication services in un-served and under-served areas throughout the length and breadth of the country. From North Waziristan to Larkana, Ufone along with USF has ensured that access to telecom services are improved drastically.

Ufone's ambition is to improve the lives and experiences of its customers. By introducing new initiatives and services, Ufone has reaffirmed its commitment towards the people of Pakistan and stayed true to the tagline, Tum hi tou ho because for Ufone, the safety, security and happiness of its customers is the most important.

