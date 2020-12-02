KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 1, 2020).

============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================== Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 200,000 15.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 15.75 BMA Capital Amreli Steels Ltd. 5,000 42.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 42.60 EFG Hermes Bank AL-Habib 500 67.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 67.50 Intermarket Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 100,000 12.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 12.25 R.T. Sec. Ecopack Ltd. (Pls) 10,000 24.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.31 Brains Securities Fauji Bin Qasim 10,000 20.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.90 Shaffi Securities First National Equity 50,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.00 MRA Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 1,500 268.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 268.00 Alfalah Sec. Indus Motor 36,720 1,144.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,720 1,144.00 AKD Sec. Int. Industries 120,000 135.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 135.45 MRA Sec. Int. Steels 500 79.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 79.50 Brains Securities Maple Leaf Cement 7,000 40.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 40.11 Shaffi Securities MCB Bank Ltd. 500 175.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 175.00 Seven Star Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 77.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 77.43 Shaffi Securities P.I.A.C.L (A) 24,000 5.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 5.00 Shaffi Securities Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 48,500 3.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,500 3.00 Shaffi Securities Pakgen Power Ltd. 9,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 18.00 D.J.M. Sec. Ravi Textile 500 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 7.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 892,000 70.00 HH Misbah Sec. 2,500 69.70 Intermarket Sec. 5,000,000 70.00 Pearl Sec. 10,000 66.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,904,500 69.99 Next Capital United Bank Limited 2,000 122.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 122.00 Adam Sec. Unity Foods Limited 1,800,000 25.66 Brains Securities 5,000 26.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,805,000 25.66 ============================================================================== Total Turnover 8,336,220 ==============================================================================

