Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
02 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 1, 2020).
==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 200,000 15.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 15.75
BMA Capital Amreli Steels Ltd. 5,000 42.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 42.60
EFG Hermes Bank AL-Habib 500 67.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 67.50
Intermarket Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 100,000 12.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 12.25
R.T. Sec. Ecopack Ltd. (Pls) 10,000 24.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.31
Brains Securities Fauji Bin Qasim 10,000 20.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.90
Shaffi Securities First National Equity 50,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.00
MRA Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 1,500 268.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 268.00
Alfalah Sec. Indus Motor 36,720 1,144.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,720 1,144.00
AKD Sec. Int. Industries 120,000 135.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 135.45
MRA Sec. Int. Steels 500 79.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 79.50
Brains Securities Maple Leaf Cement 7,000 40.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 40.11
Shaffi Securities MCB Bank Ltd. 500 175.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 175.00
Seven Star Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 77.43
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 77.43
Shaffi Securities P.I.A.C.L (A) 24,000 5.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 5.00
Shaffi Securities Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 48,500 3.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,500 3.00
Shaffi Securities Pakgen Power Ltd. 9,000 18.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 18.00
D.J.M. Sec. Ravi Textile 500 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 7.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 892,000 70.00
HH Misbah Sec. 2,500 69.70
Intermarket Sec. 5,000,000 70.00
Pearl Sec. 10,000 66.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,904,500 69.99
Next Capital United Bank Limited 2,000 122.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 122.00
Adam Sec. Unity Foods Limited 1,800,000 25.66
Brains Securities 5,000 26.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,805,000 25.66
==============================================================================
Total Turnover 8,336,220
==============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.