AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 1, 2020).

==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member                   Company                          Turnover       Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
==============================================================================
Sherman Sec.             Aisha Steel Mills                 200,000       15.75
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          200,000       15.75
BMA Capital              Amreli Steels Ltd.                  5,000       42.60
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000       42.60
EFG Hermes               Bank AL-Habib                         500       67.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500       67.50
Intermarket Sec.         BankIslami Pakistan               100,000       12.25
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000       12.25
R.T. Sec.                Ecopack Ltd. (Pls)                 10,000       24.31
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000       24.31
Brains Securities        Fauji Bin Qasim                    10,000       20.90
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000       20.90
Shaffi Securities        First National Equity              50,000       15.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000       15.00
MRA Sec.                 Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                 1,500      268.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,500      268.00
Alfalah Sec.             Indus Motor                        36,720    1,144.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           36,720    1,144.00
AKD Sec.                 Int. Industries                   120,000      135.45
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          120,000      135.45
MRA Sec.                 Int. Steels                           500       79.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500       79.50
Brains Securities        Maple Leaf Cement                   7,000       40.11
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            7,000       40.11
Shaffi Securities        MCB Bank Ltd.                         500      175.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500      175.00
Seven Star Sec.          NetSol Technologies                 1,000       77.43
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000       77.43
Shaffi Securities        P.I.A.C.L (A)                      24,000        5.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           24,000        5.00
Shaffi Securities        Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.               48,500        3.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           48,500        3.00
Shaffi Securities        Pakgen Power Ltd.                   9,000       18.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            9,000       18.00
D.J.M. Sec.              Ravi Textile                          500        7.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500        7.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.        TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 892,000       70.00
HH Misbah Sec.                                               2,500       69.70
Intermarket Sec.                                         5,000,000       70.00
Pearl Sec.                                                  10,000       66.72
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        5,904,500       69.99
Next Capital             United Bank Limited                 2,000      122.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000      122.00
Adam Sec.                Unity Foods Limited             1,800,000       25.66
Brains Securities                                            5,000       26.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,805,000       25.66
==============================================================================
                         Total Turnover                  8,336,220
==============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Jul-Nov exports post less than 2 percent growth

Nov CPI-based inflation surges 0.82 percent

Periodic monitoring of units: MoC for allowing MoE to formulate policy

US denounces China on North Korea sanctions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.