KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 1, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 569,440,110 286,630,382 22,523,048,750 10,843,679,215 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,401,594,350 -2,278,665,648 -877,071,299 Local Individuals 17,934,284,570 -17,579,014,298 355,270,272 Local Corporates 8,731,549,358 (8,209,748,331) 521,801,027 ===============================================================================

