NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
02 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 1, 2020).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
569,440,110 286,630,382 22,523,048,750 10,843,679,215
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,401,594,350 -2,278,665,648 -877,071,299
Local Individuals 17,934,284,570 -17,579,014,298 355,270,272
Local Corporates 8,731,549,358 (8,209,748,331) 521,801,027
===============================================================================
