Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
U.S. ready for 'immediate mass shipment' of COVID-19 vaccines: agency

Reuters 02 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it has made preparations to enable the “immediate mass shipment” of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures.

The department said U.S. agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and inoculation points. It added it has established “appropriate safety requirements for all potential hazards involved in shipping the vaccine, including standards for dry ice and lithium batteries used in cooling.”

