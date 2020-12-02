AVN 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
CHCC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.23%)
EPCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.06%)
FCCL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.28%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
HASCOL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
HUBC 83.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (5.5%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
JSCL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
MLCF 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 100.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.38%)
PAEL 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.8%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.86%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PSO 201.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (0.98%)
SNGP 45.62 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.68%)
STPL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.12%)
TRG 67.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,355 Increased By ▲ 19.55 (0.45%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 55.66 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,867 Increased By ▲ 201.72 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,586 Increased By ▲ 52.29 (0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Iranian MPs seek hardening of nuclear stance after scientist killed

  • A bill requiring Iran’s government to suspend nuclear inspections unless sanctions are lifted, and ignore other restraints on its nuclear programme agreed with major powers, was passed by the hardline-led parliament on Tuesday.
02 Dec 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) - A bill requiring Iran’s government to suspend nuclear inspections unless sanctions are lifted, and ignore other restraints on its nuclear programme agreed with major powers, was passed by the hardline-led parliament on Tuesday.

But the government promptly said the move, proposed in response to the assassination of a top nuclear scientist on Friday, could not change Iran’s nuclear policy, which was the province of the Supreme National Security Council.

“Death to America! Death to Israel!” lawmakers chanted after passing a draft of the bill in a session broadcast live on state radio.

Lawmakers later passed the full bill, including a provision requiring the government to suspend United Nations nuclear inspections if Western powers which are still part of the 2015 nuclear accords, as well as China and Russia, do no re-establish Iran’s access to world banking and oil markets within a month.

Parliament has often demanded a hardening of Iran’s position on the nuclear issue in recent years, without much success.

In this case, the government must decide whether a sharp response to Friday’s killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh might jeopardise the prospect of an improvement in ties with the United States once Joe Biden takes over from Donald Trump as president.

“The government believes that, under the constitution, the nuclear accord and the nuclear programme... are under the jurisdiction of the Supreme National Security Council... and parliament cannot deal with this by itself,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters, according to state media.

A senior Iranian official said on Monday that Tehran suspected a foreign-based opposition group of complicity with Israel in the killing of Fakhrizadeh, whom Western powers see as the architect of an abandoned Iranian nuclear weapons programme. The group rejected the accusation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has declined to comment on the killing. Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday he did not know who had carried it out.

The bill, which still needs to be endorsed by a clerical body to become law, also called for Iran to enrich uranium “for peaceful uses” to 20% purity in breach of the nuclear accord.Iran has already breached the limits set in its deal with world powers, which scrapped sanctions in return for curbs to Tehran’s nuclear programme, to protest at Trump’s withdrawal from the accord and the reimposition of sanctions.

The maximum fissile purity to which it has enriched uranium has remained around 4.5%, above the deal’s 3.67% cap but below the 20% Iran had achieved before, and below the 90% purity that is considered weapons-grade.

Biden has said he will return the United States to the 2015 deal if Iran resumes compliance. Iran has always denied pursuing nuclear weapons.

Iranian MPs seek hardening of nuclear stance after scientist killed

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Jul-Nov exports post less than 2 percent growth

Nov CPI-based inflation surges 0.82 percent

Periodic monitoring of units: MoC for allowing MoE to formulate policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters