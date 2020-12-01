AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

AFP 01 Dec 2020

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,468,873 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 63,227,470 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 40,255,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 7,871 new deaths and 490,401 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,057 new deaths, followed by Italy with 672 and Russia with 569.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 268,103 deaths from 13,545,792 cases. At least 5,146,319 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 173,120 deaths from 6,335,878 cases, India with 137,621 deaths from 9,462,809 cases, Mexico with 105,940 deaths from 1,113,543 cases, and the United Kingdom with 58,448 deaths from 1,629,657 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 144 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 109, Spain 96 and Italy 92.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,542 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,631 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 447,909 deaths from 13,018,511 cases, Europe 413,774 deaths from 18,323,905 infections, and the United States and Canada 280,177 deaths from 13,919,502 cases.

Asia has reported 195,055 deaths from 12,411,246 cases, the Middle East 78,983 deaths from 3,348,575 cases, Africa 52,033 deaths from 2,175,413 cases, and Oceania 942 deaths from 30,324 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

