Canada economy posts record 40.1% rise in Q3: official
01 Dec 2020
OTTAWA: Canada's economy rebounded at a record annualised pace of 40.1 percent in the third quarter as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown, the government statistical agency said Tuesday.
The upturn -- which fell short of analysts' expectations -- reflected substantial increases in housing investment and household spending, as well as a surge in exports due to growth in major trading partners' economies.
