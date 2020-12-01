AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives, infects 1,292 others: CM Sindh

  • He added that the condition of 716 patients was stated to be critical, including 72 shifted to ventilators.
APP 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that 27 patients of COVID-19, a highest number during the last one month, died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,962 and 1,292 new cases emerged when 9,752 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 27 patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,962 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

From November to December 1, 2020, the deaths of 27 patients in a day was the highest during the on-going second wave of the pandemic, he said and added “may God have mercy on our people.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9,752 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,292 cases that constituted 13.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,994,516 tests have been conducted against which 175,642 cases were detected, of them 87 percent or 153,642 patients have recovered, including 1043 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,038 patients were under treatment, of them 18,218 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 808 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 716 patients was stated to be critical, including 72 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1,292 new cases, have been detected from Karachi, including 340 East, 243 South, 213 Central, 104 Malir, 63 Korangi and 26 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 76 new cases, Mirpurkhas 36, Jamshoro 31, Matiari 21, Badin 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Ghotki and Thatta 11 each, Sukkur nine, Tando Allahyar five, Jacobabad six, Larkana and Umerkot three each, Shikarpur two, Dadu, Khairpur, Sanghar and Sujawal one each.

The chief minister warned people to observe standard operating procedures, stay home, wear masks while going out, wash hands, avoid handshake, otherwise the wave seems to be dangerous.

Syed Murad Ali Shah

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives, infects 1,292 others: CM Sindh

Risk of COVID-19 doubles in Pakistan after flu vaccine goes short

World economy back to pre-pandemic level in 2021: OECD

Twitter rejects call to remove Chinese official's fake Australian troops tweet

Dealing pandemic effectively: India falls behind Pakistan in Covid Resilience Ranking

Pandemic pushes global aid needs to record $35bn for 2021: UN

Chinese Defence Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Rebel shelling kills seven Yemen children: medics

Canada will defend rights of protesting Indian farmers against Modi's new farm laws: Trudeau

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 6 percent: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters