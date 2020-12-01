Four injured as car van turns turtle on Murree road

RAWALPINDI: At least four people were injured when a car turned turtle at Committee Chowk, underpass on Tuesday.

According to Rescue1122, a private car going toward Faizabad turned turtle after colliding with side barrier due to over speeding at Committee Chowk, underpass, resultantly Abdul Razzaq (25) got critical injuries while Amir (22), Shakir Ullah (19), Mohammad Waheed (46) were provided first aid on spot.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the critically injured to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.