Pakistan
Four injured as car van turns turtle on Murree road
- On information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the critically injured to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.
01 Dec 2020
RAWALPINDI: At least four people were injured when a car turned turtle at Committee Chowk, underpass on Tuesday.
According to Rescue1122, a private car going toward Faizabad turned turtle after colliding with side barrier due to over speeding at Committee Chowk, underpass, resultantly Abdul Razzaq (25) got critical injuries while Amir (22), Shakir Ullah (19), Mohammad Waheed (46) were provided first aid on spot.
On information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the critically injured to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.
Nawaz Sharif has evolved, says Ishaq Dar on working relationship with Zia ul Haq
Four injured as car van turns turtle on Murree road
Risk of COVID-19 doubles in Pakistan after flu vaccine goes short
COVID-19 claims 27 more lives, infects 1,292 others: CM Sindh
World economy back to pre-pandemic level in 2021: OECD
Twitter rejects call to remove Chinese official's fake Australian troops tweet
Dealing pandemic effectively: India falls behind Pakistan in Covid Resilience Ranking
Pandemic pushes global aid needs to record $35bn for 2021: UN
Chinese Defence Minister calls on PM Imran Khan
Rebel shelling kills seven Yemen children: medics
Canada will defend rights of protesting Indian farmers against Modi's new farm laws: Trudeau
Country's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 6 percent: NCOC
Read more stories
Comments