Brazil planemaker Embraer says hackers gained access to company data
01 Dec 2020
SAO PAULO: Brazilian plane manufacturer Embraer said late on Monday that it had been targeted by hackers, who obtained the "disclosure of data allegedly attributed to the company."
The company said the breach was identified on Nov. 25 and the culprits only got access to a single company archive.
Embraer said that actions to contain the attack led to the isolation of some of its systems, "with a temporary impact on some operations." The company said the attack had no significant impact on its activities.
