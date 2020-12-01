Markets
Russian wheat offered lowest at Egypt's GASC tender
- Egypt's cabinet said on Sunday that strategic reserves of wheat were sufficient to cover around 5 months of consumption.
01 Dec 2020
CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Tuesday received a lowest offer of $261.85 for 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international purchase tender for the grain, traders said.
The offer was presented by Cargill.
GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Jan 26-Feb 5. It last tapped the market for grain on Thursday, where it bought 175,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for shipment in January.
