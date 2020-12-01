World
EU Commission to authorise COVID vaccines days after regulatory approval
01 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: The European Commission is likely to give the final authorisation for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines days after the EU drug regulator approves them, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Monday.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said earlier on Monday it planned to decided on whether to approve the vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech by Dec 29, and by Jan. 12 the shot being developed by Moderna.
Under EU rules, EMA recommends the authorisation of a drug or vaccine and the EU Commission authorizes them on the basis of the EMA's scientific advice.
