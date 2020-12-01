Markets
European stock markets rebound at open
01 Dec 2020
LONDON: Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.7 percent to 6,309.57 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.6 percent to 13,376.00 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 5,549.97.
London and Paris had closed down around 1.5 percent Monday.
