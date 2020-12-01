NAB summons Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s close aides over corruption allegations

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s close aides on December 10 while making progress in an investigation into corruption allegations.

As per details, Maulana’s close aides including Gul Asghar and Noor Asghar have been summoned by NAB investigators next week. They are facing charges of possessing assets beyond known sources of income and alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

They will be questioned by a combined investigation team of the bureau.

Earlier on September 22, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had summoned Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 1 in assets beyond means case.

However, the JUI-F had claimed that its supremo had not received any notice from the accountability bureau.

NAB had initiated an inquiry against JUI-F chief in assets beyond means case.