Business & Finance
UK department store Debenhams to shut as rescue talks fail
- The business, which had been struggling long before the pandemic owing to fierce online competition.
01 Dec 2020
LONDON: British department store chain Debenhams said on Tuesday it was set to close for business after the failure of rescue talks in a move set to cost around 12,000 jobs.
The business, which had been struggling long before the pandemic owing to fierce online competition, made its announcement just hours after British clothing retailer Arcadia fell into administration, putting at risk a further 13,000 jobs.
Comments