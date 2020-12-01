AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

UN envoy searching for way forward on Cyprus talks

  • Guterres is hoping to get the three governments more involved to build momentum that is currently lacking.
AFP 01 Dec 2020

NICOSIA: A UN special envoy will meet rival Cypriot leaders on Tuesday to assess whether conditions are ripe to involve Britain, Greece and Turkey in getting reunification back on the rails.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has instructed his special adviser Jane Holl Lute to begin consultations with all involved parties to determine whether preconditions exist to convene an informal 5+1 summit on ending the island's decades-old division.

On Tuesday, Lute will hold talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, and newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar before heading to Athens, officials said.

She will meet Tatar first on Tuesday in the Turkish-held north of the island before crossing the UN-patrolled ceasefire line for talks with Anastasiades at 1700 GMT.

The UN is not expected to make any official comment on the envoy's contacts on the island.

Tatar was elected Turkish Cypriot leader in October on a hardline platform of seeking a two-state solution for Cyprus, rather than a bicommunal federation.

Lute is also in consultation with the three guarantor powers Britain, Greece and Turkey on convening a five-way meeting on the way forward for formal talks to resume.

There have been no official UN-sponsored negotiations on the island's future since a conference in Switzerland -- also involving Britain, Greece and Turkey -- collapsed in July 2017.

Guterres is hoping to get the three governments more involved to build momentum that is currently lacking.

Last month, the rival Cypriot leaders held a "break-the-ice" meeting at which they promised to back a UN-led Cyprus peace push involving the outside powers.

It was their first meeting since the Ankara-backed Tatar was elected leader of the breakaway north.

The two men both acknowledged their positions on the way forward were "far apart".

Britain, Greece and Turkey act as guarantors of the island's sovereignty under the treaty that gave Cyprus independence from British rule in 1960.

Antonio Guterres

UN envoy searching for way forward on Cyprus talks

World economy back to pre-pandemic level in 2021: OECD

Twitter rejects call to remove Chinese official's fake Australian troops tweet

Dealing pandemic effectively: India falls behind Pakistan in Covid Resilience Ranking

Pandemic pushes global aid needs to record $35bn for 2021: UN

Chinese Defence Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Rebel shelling kills seven Yemen children: medics

Canada will defend rights of protesting Indian farmers against Modi's new farm laws: Trudeau

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 6 percent: NCOC

Lockdown imposed in five neighborhoods of Peshawar

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in single day since July

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters