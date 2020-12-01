AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
Ex-officio govt members to serve in the National Export Development Board

Ali Ahmed 01 Dec 2020

Ex-officio members from the government will serve as core members of the newly announced National Export Development Board (NEDB).

“Since the announcement of the formation of the National Export Development Board (NEDB), I have been receiving requests from many people to be on the said Board. We are finalizing members for the NEDB whose core membership will be small and primarily be ex-officio members from government,” informed Adviser to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post on Tuesday.

“However, I wish to say that people would be co-opted to attend NEDB meetings depending on the subject or sector under consideration so that the most knowledgeable people are available to give their valuable advice to the NEDB,” he added.

The statement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave in-principle approval for the establishment of the Exports Development Board (EDB) for the promotion of the country’s exports.

The board to be headed by the prime minister himself would have representation from all the stakeholders of the export sector. The board meeting would be held every month, wherein, exporters would be invited to resolve their problems.

The announcement of the board setup came following a meeting of the adviser on commerce with the prime minister.

