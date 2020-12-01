Business & Finance
Pak Suzuki Raises Car Prices up to Rs100,000
- Pak Suzuki has raised its car prices up to Rs100,000 for Suzuki Cultus (VXL and AGS) and Suzuki Swift Automatic Navigation.
01 Dec 2020
Pak Suzuki has raised its car prices up to Rs100,000 for Suzuki Cultus (VXL and AGS) and Suzuki Swift Automatic Navigation.
According to Pakwheels.com, price for Suzuki Cultus VXL will now be increased by Rs70,000 to Rs1,970,000 and Cultus AGS price will also increase by Rs100,000 to Rs 2,130,000.
In addition to this, Suzuki Swift Automatic Navigation (1.3L) also witnessed a price hike of Rs35,000 with its new price amounting to Rs 2,210,000.
These new prices will come in to effect from the 1st of December, 2020.
The company had previously increased its car prices up to Rs42,000 in October 2020 for Alto Wagon R and Swift.
Pak Suzuki has not offered any explanation for another price hike as yet.
