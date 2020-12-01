AVN 71.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.45%)
Dec 01, 2020
ADB Partners with Punjab to Support Healthcare sector in Pakistan

  • The MOU was signed in Lahore by the Head of Public Private Partnership Cell of Planning and Development Board of Punjab Dr. Farrukh Naveed and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang.
Ali Ahmed 01 Dec 2020

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Punjab to jointly promote public-private partnership (PPP) projects in Punjab’s healthcare sector through ADB’s transaction advisory services.

The MOU was signed in Lahore by the Head of Public Private Partnership Cell of Planning and Development Board of Punjab Dr. Farrukh Naveed and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang.

“We are pleased to assist the Government of Punjab in developing hospital PPP projects in major cities in order to strengthen health care capacity and improve quality of life for the citizens of Punjab,” said Ms. Yang. “It will complement ADB’s ongoing support to the PPP program in Punjab province by creating a pipeline of bankable healthcare PPP projects.”

“ADB’s advisory support for the first hospital PPP project in Punjab will help unlock investments in the sector by creating a model case with development of template project documents based on international best practices. We hope that the first hospital PPP project can be replicated in other cities and accelerates the development of future projects to improve quality and affordability of health care in Punjab,” said Head of ADB’s Office of Public-Private Partnership Yoji Morishita.

Under the MOU, ADB’s Office of Public–Private Partnership will screen potential hospital PPP projects in ten major cities in Punjab including Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mianwali, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha and will provide transaction advisory services to identify, prepare, structure and tender the top priority hospital projects to develop PPP’s.

ADB will also provide holistic support in undertaking capacity building and development of a potential project pipeline by mobilizing technical assistance funds.

