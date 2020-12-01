AVN 71.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.45%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
CHCC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.92%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 105.88 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.65%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
EPCL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
FFL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.15%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUBC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
JSCL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.92%)
KAPCO 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
MLCF 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.34%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
PAEL 34.17 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.53%)
PIBTL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
PIOC 92.70 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.69%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.83%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.79%)
PSO 199.32 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.28%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.86%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (5.49%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.98%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By ▲ 43.74 (1.03%)
BR30 21,774 Increased By ▲ 204.07 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,438 Increased By ▲ 369.6 (0.9%)
KSE30 17,440 Increased By ▲ 158.19 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Iranian Parliament passes bill to enhance nuclear activity

  • On Sunday, the Iranian parliament approved a bill requiring the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), to produce at least 120 kilograms of enriched uranium every year.
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Dec 2020

On Sunday, the Iranian parliament approved a bill requiring the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), to produce at least 120 kilograms of enriched uranium every year.

The bill also requires the AEOI to increase enrichment capacity, install centrifuges, and fulfill the logistical requirements of enhanced nuclear production.

The law also requires the Iranian government to suspend the regulatory protocols of the Iran Nuclear Deal (or the JCPOA) after the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh.

According to a parliamentary spokesperson, this bill would serve as a "strategic measure for the removal of sanctions," aimed at revitalizing the country's nuclear activities.

The scientist, who also was the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, died as a result of a gunmen attack on Friday in the town of Absard near Tehran.

According to the Press TV, an Iranian news agency, lawmakers assigned a double-urgency status to the bill and ratified it in a 232-14 vote.

Iranian Parliament passes bill to enhance nuclear activity

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 6 percent: NCOC

Lockdown imposed in five neighborhoods of Peshawar

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in single day since July

'Pandemic' chosen as Word of the Year

FO rejects India's 'untenable' remarks on unanimously adopted OIC Resolution on IIOJK

SHC bans entry of irrelevant people in court premises to curb spread of COVID-19

In Cabinet's meeting today, the big divider can be PSM

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters