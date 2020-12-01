AVN 71.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.45%)
Canada will defend rights of protesting Indian farmers against Modi's new farm laws: Trudeau

  • Canadian PM says farmers' protest is a concerning situation and this is a moment for all of us to pull together
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the farmers' protest in India against Naredra Modi's new farm laws is a concerning situation and Canada will always defend the rights of peaceful protesters, media has reported.

As per details, the Canadian PM has become the first international head of government to speak out on the matter.

PM Trudeau said, "I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers."

He added, "The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters."

He stated that Canada believes in the process of dialogue. "We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.”

On November 30, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi resisted calls for the repeal of farm reforms that have ignited the biggest protests by farmers in years around New Delhi.

Thousands of people from the big farming state of Punjab were camped out on the outskirts of Delhi for a fifth day demanding that they be allowed to stage protests in the city centre against the new laws that open up India’s tightly regulated farm produce market.

Farmers who could earlier sell grains and other products only at neighbouring government-regulated wholesale markets can now sell them across the country, including to big food processing companies and retailers such as WallMart.

But farm groups and opposition parties say the government will eventually abolish the wholesale markets, where growers were assured of a minimum support price for staples like wheat and rice, leaving small farmers at the mercy of corporate agri-businesses.

