Lockdown imposed in five neighborhoods of Peshawar

The Peshawar administration has imposed a smart lockdown in several neighborhoods after the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose.

According to a notification, a smart lockdown has been imposed in five neighborhoods of Peshawar. These include Hayatabad Industrial Estate, sectors E-VI and N-IV of Hayatabad, Peshawar Cantt, University Town area bound by Circular Lane, Park Road and Old Jamrud Road, Samaa reported.

The lockdown will be imposed from 6pm today. According to the notification, no gatherings are allowed, with congregations in mosques restricted to five people. Moreover, all shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores will remain closed.

The district administrators and police are directed to ensure the implementation of coronavirus guidelines in the areas. In the last 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 180 new coronavirus cases.

Today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told that the positivity rate of coronavirus in Peshawar is 19.58 percent. The NCOC was also told that Peshawar is among five cities that contributes to 70% of coronavirus spread.