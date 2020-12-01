Country's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 6 percent: NCOC

(Karachi) The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country fell to six percent on Tuesday, local media reported. Last week, the positivity rate across the country reached its highest level of 7.46 percent.

As per details, a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held which was chaired by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

The NCOC stated that the highest COVID-19 positivity rate was reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur district at 20.62 percent, followed by Peshawar at 19.58 percent, Hyderabad at 19.3 percent, Karachi at 13.86 percent, Abbottabad at 11.21 percent, Quetta at 10.76 percent and Multan at 10.66 percent.

It maintained that Pakistan’s positivity ratio fell to six percent during the last 24 hours. Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest positivity ratio at 14.05 percent, followed by Sindh with 10.01 percent. Similarly, 9.04 percent positivity rate was recorded in Balochistan, 5.03 percent in Islamabad, 3.8 percent in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 2.6 percent in Gilgit Baltistan.

On November 30, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the NCOC has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

Umar said that the recommendations will be presented to the cabinet today for approval. He stated, "The taskforce of experts headed by SAPM health Dr. Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations which were discussed and finalized today."

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.