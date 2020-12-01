AVN 71.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.45%)
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in single day since July

  • The country reported 67 deaths.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 01 Dec 2020

The nationwide death toll jumped to 8,091 on Tuesday after the country reported 67 more deaths from coronavirus, which is the highest single-day toll since July.

Currently, there are 49,105 active cases out of which 2,165 are critical cases. In the past 24 hours, 40,969 people were tested for the virus across the country. Out of these 2,458 people tested positive. Pakistan has so far reported 400,482 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the country also reported 1,863 new recoveries, taking the tally to 343,286.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was briefed that the country's virus positivity ratio had jumped to 8.53%, and that five major cities, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar are contributing 70% of coronavirus spread.

The NCOC was informed that that about 5,082 smart lockdowns were in place across Pakistan.

