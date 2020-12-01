AVN 71.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.45%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
CHCC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.92%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 105.88 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.65%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
EPCL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
FFL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.15%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUBC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
JSCL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.92%)
KAPCO 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
MLCF 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.34%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
PAEL 34.17 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.53%)
PIBTL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
PIOC 92.70 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.69%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.83%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.79%)
PSO 199.32 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.28%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.86%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (5.49%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.98%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By ▲ 43.74 (1.03%)
BR30 21,774 Increased By ▲ 204.07 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,438 Increased By ▲ 369.6 (0.9%)
KSE30 17,440 Increased By ▲ 158.19 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

Asian shares open higher following stellar month of gains

  • MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe was roughly flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.36%, while China’s CSI 300 futures were 0.36% higher.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

SYDNEY/NEW YORK: Asian share markets opened slightly higher on Tuesday buoyed by the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine, reversing the previous day’s dips as investors took profits at the end of a record-breaking month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26% on Tuesday after closing the month 9% higher, the best November since 2001. Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 were each 0.9% higher, while South Korea was up 1.4%.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.72% higher on Tuesday, after data on Monday that pointed to a continued recovery in the world’s second-largest economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen clearly a huge wave of liquidity coming to equities in response to the vaccine news and in response to U.S. election news,” said Hamish Tadgell, a portfolio manager at SG Hiscock & Company.

“But there are still risks, and as a result we could see the market pull back, I think, particularly as we come into sort of the Christmas period.”

Wall Street was weaker on Monday, partly driven by a rebalancing of portfolios, as investors cashed in on gains after a strong month punctuated by updates of COVID-19 vaccines progressing and hopes of a swift economic rebound next year.

“There was profit taking around the world so we ended a record month with a whimper not a bang, and you know, taking a little bit of a breather,” said Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick.

“I think that markets are pricing in, if not fully pricing a recovery, they are pricing in the vast majority of it (and) it’s very hard to meet these elevated expectations.”

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe was roughly flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.36%, while China’s CSI 300 futures were 0.36% higher.

In the United States the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.91% on Monday while the S&P 500 lost 0.46%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended down 0.06%.

Moderna Inc applied for U.S. emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.

“U.S. markets were a little bit lower, that’s what was holding us back a little bit,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. “People are pretty optimistic for a good 2021.”

The dollar was under pressure on Tuesday, after closing out its worst month since July with a little bounce and as investors reckon on even more U.S. monetary easing.

Oil prices were slightly lower on uncertainty about whether the world’s major oil producers would agree to extend deep output cuts at talks this week.

U.S. crude eased back 11 cents to $45.23 a barrel on Tuesday, while Brent crude futures were largely unchanged at $47.86.

Asian shares open higher following stellar month of gains

'Pandemic' chosen as Word of the Year

FO rejects India's 'untenable' remarks on unanimously adopted OIC Resolution on IIOJK

SHC bans entry of irrelevant people in court premises to curb spread of COVID-19

In Cabinet's meeting today, the big divider can be PSM

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters