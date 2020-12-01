AVN 71.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.45%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
CHCC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.92%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 105.88 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.65%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
EPCL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
FFL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.15%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUBC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
JSCL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.92%)
KAPCO 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
MLCF 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.34%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
PAEL 34.17 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.53%)
PIBTL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
PIOC 92.70 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.69%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.83%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.79%)
PSO 199.32 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.28%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.86%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (5.49%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.98%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By ▲ 43.74 (1.03%)
BR30 21,774 Increased By ▲ 204.07 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,438 Increased By ▲ 369.6 (0.9%)
KSE30 17,440 Increased By ▲ 158.19 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

Dollar sellers return with an eye on the Fed

  • The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars clawed back some of Monday’s losses, each rising roughly 0.2% early in the Asia session, although both remained just below milestone peaks hit a day ago.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: The dollar was under pressure on Tuesday, after closing out its worst month since July with a little bounce and as investors reckon on even more U.S. monetary easing.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars clawed back some of Monday’s losses, each rising roughly 0.2% early in the Asia session, although both remained just below milestone peaks hit a day ago.

The euro rose 0.1% but kept shy of $1.20, while sterling held on to gains made against the dollar as traders cling to hopes for a Brexit trade deal before the year’s end.

Investors are heavily short dollars as optimism about promising vaccine trials drives buying of riskier currencies and higher yielding assets outside the United States.

Even worries about rising coronavirus cases have not offered too much support to the greenback, as speculation grows that the Federal Reserve might act to support the economy through a tough winter before vaccinations can turn the tide on the pandemic.

“There’s a general view that there’ll be something in the December meeting...given there’s no real fiscal development in the last few months,” said BNZ senior markets strategist Jason Wong.

The Fed meets to set policy on Dec. 15 and 16, though before then - on Tuesday and Wednesday - Fed Chair Jerome Powell will appear before Congress and his remarks will be closely watched for any clues as to the next moves.

The policymakers gather as authorities mull approving two effective vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna for distribution, but as surging virus cases put the brakes on the U.S. economic recovery.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Monday that difficult months lie ahead. “We’re bracing ourselves here,” he said, adding that the central bank is open-minded about shifting or even expanding its bond buying programme.

“We are going to have to figure out whether it’s in the December meeting or a future meeting,” he said.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar was steady at 91.942. The safe-haven Japanese yen held its ground at 104.33 per dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, the South Korean won, which is up more than 7% on the dollar since September, recouped half of a 0.4% drop made on Monday. The Chinese yuan was firm in offshore trade following solid economic data on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announces the outcome of its final policy meeting for the year at 0330 GMT, though traders expect no changes and few surprises. European inflation figures and U.S. manufacturing data is due later on Tuesday.

Britain and the European Union also warned each other on Monday that time was running out to reach a Brexit trade deal, though investors remain hopeful and have kept the pound at $1.3337 and 89.48 pence per euro.

Talks between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British chief negotiator David Frost are ongoing and the EU team are expected to stay in London for two or three more days.

dollar

Dollar sellers return with an eye on the Fed

'Pandemic' chosen as Word of the Year

FO rejects India's 'untenable' remarks on unanimously adopted OIC Resolution on IIOJK

SHC bans entry of irrelevant people in court premises to curb spread of COVID-19

In Cabinet's meeting today, the big divider can be PSM

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters