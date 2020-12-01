AVN 71.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.45%)
FO rejects India's 'untenable' remarks on unanimously adopted OIC Resolution on IIOJK

  • FO said OIC resolution is further proof that India cannot hide its gross and systemic violations of the human rights of the Kashmiri people.
Aisha Mahmood 01 Dec 2020

Rejecting the recent 'untenable statement' of India on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Resolution on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan has advised the neighbor to pay heed and stop its state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On Monday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had strongly rejected OIC's criticism of its Kashmir policy, Hindustan Times reported. "It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country, which has an abominable record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities, to indulge in anti-India propaganda. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Responding to the statement, the Foreign Office (FO) issued a press release, the OIC is the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah and the second largest international organization after the United Nations with 57 members and five observer states.

The latest OIC Resolution is another forceful repudiation of India’s completely flimsy and legally untenable contention that Jammu and Kashmir is its ‘internal’ matter, the FO said, adding that the resolution is further proof that India can not hide its gross and systemic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people.

FO further said that rather than dismissing the international community’s concerns as reflected in the OIC Resolution, India must take concrete steps towards a solution of the dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

