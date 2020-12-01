AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

Zaheer Abbasi 01 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday urged the provincial governments to ensure smooth supply of essential items as it is the responsibility of the government to ensure availability of the essential items to the consumers at affordable prices.

While presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), the meeting also directed the provincial governments and the USC to reassess their import requirements for wheat and sugar and take up the matter with the Ministry of National Food accordingly, and the matter may be placed before the ECC for approval.

The adviser said that the provincial governments should workout plan to ensure smooth supply of perishable items to avoid any undue price hike, while stressing the need to take necessary administrative measures to reduce high profit margin between the wholesale and retail levels.

Hafeez Shaikh stated that it is our responsibility to ensure availability of the essential items for the consumers at affordable prices. He stressed after detail discussion with the provincial Chief Secretaries about wheat and sugar stocks in the provinces and was assured that at present, sufficient quantities are available to meet the existing demand.

Secretary National Food Security and Research made a briefing to the meeting on update on import of wheat, and stated that the Logistics Committee played a key role in resolving issues related to wheat and sugar stocks among provinces.

The Ministry of Industries and Production will take up the requirement of wheat and sugar for the USC with the PASSCO and the TCP immediately. The meeting reviewed the price trend of the essential commodities namely wheat flour, sugar, tomatoes, onions, vegetable ghee, potatoes, and chicken on a weekly basis.

The Secretary Finance told the meeting that weekly inflation measured by the sensitive price index there was an increase in the prices of 11 commodities, decline in the prices of 10 commodities and prices of 30 commodities remained stable. The government, while attributing to the PBS data, claimed that there was decline in the price of wheat flour, sugar, onions, tomatoes, and chicken.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Federal Secretary Finance, Federal Secretary National Food Security and Research, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce, Chairman TCP, MD PASSCO, Chairperson CCP, and Manager Utility Stores Corporation also participated in the meeting. The provincial chief secretaries joined the meeting through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

FIA asked to investigate Nandipur project: Ayub

Diesel price raised by Rs4 per litre

Drug prices to be increased

Maj-Gen Ikram likely to be appointed NIH ED for 1 year

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.