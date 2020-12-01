AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Interior to set up a Special Division for border management, and directed all the relevant departments of timely data sharing with the division. While chairing a high-level meeting for making the country's current system of border management more effective, the meeting was informed that about 10 different federal ministries and provincial government were involved in border management, however, there was absence of any central institution at the federal level to look after the border issues.

The meeting was informed that there was a dire need to gather information of the people entering into the country from land, sea, and air routes at one point. The meeting was also informed about the progress with respect to fencing and system being set up at various crossing points of the border.

The meeting was informed that the crackdown against smuggling has benefited the economy. The government believes in safe border, and directed that along with making the border safe also take practical steps for promotion of trade activities especially between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

