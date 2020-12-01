AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Zaheer Abbasi 01 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave in principle approval for establishment of Exports Development Board (EDB) for promotion of the country's exports. The board to be headed by the prime minister himself would have representation from all the stakeholders of export sector.

The board meeting would be held every month, wherein, exporters would be invited to resolve their problems. The announcement of board setup came following a meeting of the adviser on commerce with the prime minister.

Earlier, former governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Shahid Kardar also held a meeting with the prime minister, and discussed overall economic situation of the country. The meeting attended by the Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sharikh, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, also discussed the issue to curb money laundering as well as how to bring back the stolen wealth of the country from abroad.

The prime minister stated that illegal transfer of money from the poor countries was the major factor for their poverty and under development, and added that bringing back the stolen money of the country from abroad is included in government priorities.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also directed Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi who called on him for taking all possible steps for the financial assistance of the fishermen. The Minister for Maritime Affairs also discussed with the prime minister for provision of easy loans to the fishermen, and the Karachi situation.

