Maj-Gen Ikram likely to be appointed NIH ED for 1 year

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government is expected to appoint Major General Aamir Ikram as Executive Director, National Institute of Health (NIH) for one year, by withdrawing S.R.O.65(KE)/2013 of August 5, 2013, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

NIH is an autonomous organization established under the Ordinance (XLIII 1980) under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

As per SRO 65(KE)/2013 of August 5, 2013, the post of Executive Director NIH is required to be filled with 80% by promotion and 20% by initial appointment. Dr. Farnaz Malik who was working as Executive Director on look after basis, retired on May 28, 2016.

A summary for the Prime Minister was moved on September 6, 2016 for permission for direct recruitment and till that grant of additional charge to Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed from June 1, 2016. On the directions of the Prime Minister, an advertisement for the post of ED, NIH was published on November 13, 2016, however, none of the candidates fulfilled the criteria. Therefore, the post was circulated to attract candidates to be posted on deputation and Brig. Aamer Ikram was appointed as Executive Director, NIH on deputation for a period of one year with the approval of the Prime Minister. Establishment Division issued notification accordingly. After one year, his deputation was extended for another two years fill July 20, 2020 with the approval of the Prime Minister. Meanwhile Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Chief, Field Epidemiology Disease Surveillance Division, NIH filed W.P.1899/2020 in Islamabad High Court for his promotion and status quo against the appointment of ED, NIH. The Islamabad High Court Judgment of September 15, 2020 stipulated that "The Terms and conditions regarding appointment of the person against the post of Executive Director falls within the exclusive domain of the Federal Government and the latter can amend, alter, modify or withdraw the notification, of August 05, 2013 at any time. The Federal Government consists of the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet, as interpreted in the case titled M/s Mustafa Impex, Karachi and others. The Government of Pakistan through Secretary Finance and others (PLD 2016 SC 808). The Establishment Division, therefore, has no authority to intervene in the exclusive authority vested in the Federal Government under section 9(1) of the Ordinance of 1980".

According to the Ministry, Covid-19 is resurging and a sharp spike has been witnessed in its cases in the last few days. NIH has been playing a leading role in the government endeavours lo counter the corona pandemic. Given the recurrence of the disease and previous performance, the Ministry is of considered view that services of Major General Aamer Ikram may be retained on deputation basis for a further period of one year from July 21, 2020. Ministry of Defence has also accorded NOC lo the effect and the rules of Joint Services Instruction allow it under exceptional circumstances.

As per SRO August 5, 2013 the post of ED in BS-21 earmarked as 80% for promotion grade for Chiefs in BS-20 and 20% by initial appointment Rana Muhammad Safdar (Chief Epidemiology NIH, (BS-20) being eligible for promotion since August 2, 2019 took this matter to court, which refused to intervene.

Under sub-section (I) of Section-9 of NIH Ordinance 1980, the Federal Government has exclusive authority to amend alter, modify or withdraw the notification August 5, 2013. "This Ministry proposes withdrawal of S.R.O.65(KE)/2013 of August 5, 2013 to provide a certain flexibility to the Federal Government to induct fresh blood into NIH barring the Federal Government from appointment of any existing staff of NIH as Executive Director as appropriate."

In view of the peculiar circumstances Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination has recommended that the Federal Government may withdraw S.R.O.65(KE)/2013 of August 5, 2013 and appoint Major General Aamer Ikram, on deputation /secondment basis, as Executive Director, National Institute Health for a period of one year from July 21, 2020 (including ex-post facto approval from January 21, 2020 to date because of litigations, status quo/processing lime).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020