Clarification

ISLAMABAD: This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "FY-21 tax collection target: SAPM hints at downward revision" carried by the newspaper yesterday. The Office of SAPM has clarified that there is no decision to revise the tax collection target for current fiscal year. FBR is committed to working in accordance with the target even though the second wave of Covid-19 has begun to affect economic activities.

