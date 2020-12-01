PDM rally in Multan marks Aseefa's debut as politician

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's youngest daughter Aseefa Bhutto, while entering the political arena for the first time and addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Multan, said that the people have decided to send rulers packing.

Seeing Benazir Bhutto's daughter Aseefa Bhutto addressing the Multan rally, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers became emotional and kept chanting slogans.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in her first political address said that we will carry the mission of Bibi Shaheed. She said that despite the tyranny of the selected, so many workers have gathered today.

Aseefa said that they were not afraid of arrests and vowed that she would stand alongside the party activists in testing times.

While paying a tribute to the martyrs of the PPP on the foundation day of the party, Aseefa Bhutto said that she was among the party activists at a time when Bilawal has contracted Covid-19. "I hope that you will support Bilawal Bhutto in a similar manner as you have supported Dukhtar-e-Mashriq [Benazir Bhutto]," she said adding that they would not be deterred by the arrests of the party activists.

The daughter of former President Asif Zardari said that even if Bilawal Bhutto would be arrested then women activists of the party would lead the movement from the front. "We will fulfil the mission of Zulfiqar Bhutto and dream of Benazir Bhutto," she said while announcing to send the government packing after a successful public gathering in Multan.

"The people have now made the final decision that they will send these rulers home. We will fulfil the mission of Shaheed Bhutto by serving the people," she said.

"We are not afraid of arrests," she challenged the rulers. If the brothers are arrested, then every woman in the PPP is ready to struggle.

Addressing the public gathering under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan, Maryam Nawaz thanked the people for "transforming the entire city into a rally venue."

Greeting PPP's Asifa Bhutto Zardari, who made her PDM debut on Monday, Maryam Nawaz said that when the country faces a threat, then its daughters and mothers come out to save it. On the occasion, she extended her congratulations to Pakistan Peoples Party on its foundation day.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that cowardly rulers are hiding their incompetence behind coronavirus. She said that she put aside her personal grief to be part of the Multan rally as she feels for the poor nation which has faced nothing but strife under the current government.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief and Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vowed to go all out in Islamabad and Lahore, saying that PDM's rally in Lahore on December 13 will bring an end to PTI's rule.

Addressing rally in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there would be a face-off in Lahore on December 13, and we have to win the battle of Lahore and Islamabad. He said that there will be nationwide protests on Friday and Saturday against the violence on PDM workers in Multan.

He said that he congratulates PPP for hosting the rally despite the government closing off the highways of Multan for the past one week. Today's gathering is being held on the occasion of PPP's Youm-e-Tasees, he said.

The PDM chief said that he congratulates the people of Multan for driving the illegitimate and incompetent rulers out of the city. In the same way, they will be victorious in overthrowing the government in Islamabad, he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if we do not hold rallies, who will become the voice of the poor. The PTI government has come to power by rigging, and their downfall will begin after the rally in Lahore. We will not rest until these cowards are forced to flee the country, he added.