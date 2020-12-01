Raza returns home after Covid-19 protocol breach

LAHORE: Raza Hasan of Northern's Second-XI has been sent home following a breach of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s Covid-19 protocols. The decision means he will not be allowed to take any further part in the 2020-21 domestic season. Raza had left the bio-secure premises at a local hotel without seeking a prior clearance from the medical team as well as the PCB's High Performance department.

PCB Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan said: "It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020