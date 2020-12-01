AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
LHC orders ministry to bring back 44 prisoners from Iran

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) here on Monday directed the ministry of foreign affairs as to how much time the government would require to bring back 44 Pakistanis imprisoned in Iran. In compliance with the court order, Assistant Director for Iran and Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeared before the court and submitted a list of Pakistanis confined in Iranian prisons and court went through the documents and sought reply from the ministry by next hearing.

The court was hearing a petition by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) on behalf of the families of the Pakistanis imprisoned in Iran for alleged drug offences.

Earlier, Barrister Sarah Belal, on behalf of the petitioners argued that under the constitution it was the duty of the government to protect its citizens. She said Iranian Deputy Minister for Justice and Human Rights Mahmoud Abbasi had said the Iranian govt was awaiting a response from Pakistani authorities for repatriation of 44 Pakistani prisoners as Iranian courts would not review the death sentences automatically.

