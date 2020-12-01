524 new cases, 12 deaths during last 24 hours: Smart lockdown imposed in 2016 affected areas in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval for setting up BSL-III labs in Multan and Rahim Yar Khan to provide coronavirus tests facilities to the people. Chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus, here Monday, the CM directed that the government labs should provide coronavirus tests results in the minimum time and warned that no compromise will be made on the quality of tests. An average 16000 tests are conducted in the province and the capacity would be increased as up to 25000 tests could be conducted daily.

The CM directed the DIG traffic to allow trucks entry into the city in the morning for timely provision of oxygen cylinders to the hospitals. He also directed to strictly implement coronavirus SOPs in Revenue Khidmat open courts as coronavirus ratio is around 5 percent in Punjab. The smart lockdown has been imposed in 2016 affected areas while restricting the movement of 131000 inhabitants, he added.

The meeting gave in-principle approval to extend the employment of the consultant recruited during the first corona attack and the CM asserted that every step will be taken to overcome the second wave.

He regretted the number of coronavirus patients has increased due to non-wearing of facemasks and emphasized that this restriction will be strictly implemented in markets. Public safety is supreme and necessary decision will be taken to ensure the safety of the citizens, he added.

On the other hand, Punjab has reported 524 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 119,035 and deaths to 2991. With recovery of 114 more patients, the number of recovered patients has reached to 98,445 in Punjab.

Healthcare staff fighting on frontline and as many as 2638 health members got infected. The cities worst affected by Covid-19 are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

It may be noted that that Punjab's testing capacity was increased manifold and 18 BSL-3 labs were added taking the cumulative capacity from 20,000 to 25,000. Moreover, the CM approved free treatment of common patients in the emergency of social security hospitals along with industrial workers and further directed to work-out the feasible recommendations for the treatment of common patients in indoor and outdoor of such hospitals.

The CM allowed necessary amendments in the relevant rules adding that labour workers will also be given "Insaf Sehat Cards." He gave in-principle approval to scrap factories inspection and directed the labour department to submit recommendations for the introduction of inspector-less regime as well as the self-assessment scheme.

