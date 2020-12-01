AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Dec 01, 2020
Growers, consumers to get share in 'market committees'

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) has decided to give representation to growers, arhtis, workers and consumers in 'market committees' being constituted to monitor process of auction of commodities in the agricultural markets of the province.

Chairman PAMRA Naveed Anwar Bhinder disclosed this while chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) held in the agriculture house here on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Director General PAMRA Hafiz Shaukat Ali, Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Waqar Hussain and other officers and members of the Authority.

Bhinder further said that all the agricultural commodity markets of the province are also being interlinked through IT while special steps are being taken for ensuring cleanliness of these markets. He asked the chairmen and vice-chairmen of all the market committees to monitor the auctioning process on daily basis to ensure transparency and provide quality eatables to the consumers on cheaper rates. He claimed that the reforms being introduced in these commodity markets will benefit both the growers and the consumers.

