November's inflation likely to be 8.2 percent

Recorder Report Updated 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: It is expected that inflation (NCPI) for the month of November 2020 to arrive at 8.2 percent on year-on-year basis mainly due to food inflation including cooked food and clothing index, experts said. Whereas, lower wheat and POL product' prices would offset the impact.

"In food group, the major contribution would likely come from steep rise in chicken (up 20 percent on MoM) and vegetable's prices (average up 7.0 percent on MoM)," Muhammad Arslan, an analyst at Summit Capital said.

Conversely, 5.5 percent on MoM down in wheat prices would ease the impact to some extent. Similarly, slight decline in POL product prices by 2.5 percent on MoM would also curtail the inflation pace from further rise, he added.

